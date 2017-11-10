Their WISH come true

Photo: CTV

The province has increased funding to help vulnerable women in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

The boost in operating funding will allow the WISH Drop-In Centre Society to continue to offer services that include health, educational, employment and harm-reduction support services, seven nights a week, to women involved in Vancouver’s street-based sex trade.

The centre serves an average of 275-300 women daily, and demand is increasing.

“While in the midst of a devastating opioid crisis, and while experiencing some of the worst homelessness we’ve seen in recent years, we are relieved to receive this additional funding,” said Mebrat Beyene, executive director.

“It has allowed us to keep the drop-in centre open seven nights a week, 18 hours a day, in order to continue to provide a safe haven for some of the most targeted and vulnerable women in the region.... We are saving lives together, with respect and dignity.”

The province is providing WISH with about $153,000 in additional operating funds for 2017-18, and another $224,000 for 2018-19.