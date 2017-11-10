46225
47592

BC  

Their WISH come true

- | Story: 211119

The province has increased funding to help vulnerable women in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

The boost in operating funding will allow the WISH Drop-In Centre Society to continue to offer services that include health, educational, employment and harm-reduction support services, seven nights a week, to women involved in Vancouver’s street-based sex trade.

The centre serves an average of 275-300 women daily, and demand is increasing.

“While in the midst of a devastating opioid crisis, and while experiencing some of the worst homelessness we’ve seen in recent years, we are relieved to receive this additional funding,” said Mebrat Beyene, executive director.

“It has allowed us to keep the drop-in centre open seven nights a week, 18 hours a day, in order to continue to provide a safe haven for some of the most targeted and vulnerable women in the region.... We are saving lives together, with respect and dignity.”

The province is providing WISH with about $153,000 in additional operating funds for 2017-18, and another $224,000 for 2018-19.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
46822
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
47812
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
48021
46024
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45809


Audience reaction to a bass solo didn’t go as expected

Must Watch
The one cow in the middle looked like it was giving it a chance, then said “Naw, this ain’t for me” Trombone...
Drew Barrymore ‘hurt’ by mean Instagram comments
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was left hurt after Internet trolls wrote...
This guy rickrolled his friends wedding
Must Watch
I’m just imagining all of the parents and grandparents.
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017
Galleries
The cycle of Friday Fails goes on…
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Friday mornings especially, right?

46223