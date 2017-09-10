43882

Bombers on K Man fire

The K Mountain wildfire near Keremeos, remains at just under seven hectares. 

The 6.9 hectare wildfire has continued to exhibit rank one and two behaviour, which is a crawling ground fire and growth is limited, according to Max Birkner, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer.

There are three aircrafts retrieving water from Okanagan Lake near Osoyoos to battle the blaze. 

Fire crews are unable to access the K Mountain wildfire on the ground because it is burning in steep terrain. 

"A large portion of the fire is burning in extremely steep terrain," Birkner said. "It is very steep so it may just remain not contained for now." 

