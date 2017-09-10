NDP budget appetizer

Photo: Flickr/BC Gov't

British Columbia's New Democrat government is expected to unveil its first budget on Monday, following last week's ambitious throne speech, but experts expect the financial update will be little more than an appetizer ahead of the main course early next year.

David Moscrop, a political scientist at Simon Fraser University, said holding back on anything but the most immediate and pressing commitments would be a smart move for the NDP's fledgling minority government, both economically and politically.

"I think most people would prefer that their government takes a little bit of time and reconciles their campaign promises with the books before they really get into spending.

"At the end of the day, they've been in office for 15 minutes. This is a little tweak."

Finance Minister Carole James downplayed the upcoming announcement, saying the update would broadly outline the New Democrats' election commitments, which were mirrored in the throne speech the government revealed Friday at the outset of the new legislative session.

"This really will be a budget update because normally, right now in September, we would be starting work we need for the February budget," said James, who is also deputy premier.

The speech referenced several immediate government actions that have economic implications, including boosting education funding to comply with classroom size and composition requirements, lifting tolls on two Lower Mainland bridges and increasing welfare and disability rates.

The agenda-setting document also referenced bigger-ticket items that would see consultation work begin in the fall, such as a universal child-care program, a poverty reduction plan, public transit investment and expanded health-care infrastructure, including hospitals and patient care centres.

"Government will be consulting families on the issues that matter to them, from the housing crisis, to childcare to environmental management," Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon said, reading Friday's throne speech.