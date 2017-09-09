Speed, alcohol cause crash

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP believe speed and alcohol were factors in a crash that involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m., on the East Trans-Canada Highway near Oriole Road.

The motorcycle reportedly skidded to a stop on the side of the road when the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while none of the occupants of the passenger vehicle were hurt.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage from the crash.

Highway 1 was closed closed briefly where the accident occurred but has since been reopened.