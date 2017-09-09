45486
45815

BC  

Speed, alcohol cause crash

- | Story: 206207

Kamloops RCMP believe speed and alcohol were factors in a crash that involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m., on the East Trans-Canada Highway near Oriole Road. 

The motorcycle reportedly skidded to a stop on the side of the road when the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while none of the occupants of the passenger vehicle were hurt.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage from the crash.

Highway 1 was closed closed briefly where the accident occurred but has since been reopened. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
45913
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42311
44262
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44248


This happened at the World Long Drive Championships

Must Watch
Luckily no one got impaled
Lil Wayne ignoring doctor’s advice to rest
Music
Rapper Lil Wayne is a "workaholic" who is unlikely to...
Breathtaking Views
Galleries
Sometimes you just need to soak in the scenery.
Breathtaking Views (2)
Galleries
Take it all in…
Bold seagull steals a bag of chips, walks right out of store
Must Watch
This seagull knows *exactly* what it’s doing, and...

44149