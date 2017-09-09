Canadians stuck during Irma

Photo: CTV Mariel Chan, pictured, was moving into campus on St. Maarten preparing for med-school with her mother, Cecilia, when Irma tore through the Caribbean island.

A medical student and her mother, who are from Coquitlam, are hunkered down in St. Maarten after riding out Hurricane Irma.

Mariel Chan was starting school at the American University of the Caribbean on the island. Her mother, Cecelia, flew down with her to help get her set up on campus.

As Irma hit, Mariel's father, Alwyn, lost contact with his family for hours.

He later learned that his wife and daughter were safe, but were scared after the storm.

"At the strongest point when Irma was hitting us, I believe it was around 8 o'clock in the morning, Mariel and I just held hands and we just prayed to the rosary," Cecilia Chan said.

Alwyn said he doesn't it's safe in the Caribbean, citing the potential for looting and violence after the storm.

He hopes federal government can help bring Canadians home who are stranded.

Upwards of 9,000 Canadians are in Irma's path, according to Global Affairs Canada, and more than 200 have reported contacted the agency asking for help.

- with files from CTV Vancouver.