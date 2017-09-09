Lots of love for Eclipse

Photo: Facebook There has been an outpouring of love for Eclipse the dog after he was found emaciated and lying on the side of a Surrey road.

There has been an outpouring of love for Eclipse the dog after he was found emaciated and lying on the side of a Surrey road.

The fully grown Great Dane was about half the weight he should have been when a Good Samaritan found him and took him to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre.

“He was weak, emaciated, with a large, infected mass on his hind leg and was crawling with fleas,” said a statement on the SARC Facebook page. “This boy eats like he’s never seen food in his entire life, making his poor condition that more painful to look at, but giving this deserving dog his meals has become one of our favourite parts of the day.”

Eclipse has a long road to recovery in front of him with mounting veterinarian bills which include blood work/urinalysis, long term antibiotics, biopsies and specialists appointments to remove the large mass.

Eclipse will need to gain some weight and clear up the infection before he can have his surgery.

The Surrey Animal Resource Centre is accepting donations to help cover his medical costs. Donations can be made in person or cheques mailed to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre, 17944 Colebrook Road, V3Z 1C1, Surrey, B.C.