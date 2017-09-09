Teen attacked in Surrey

Photo: Contributed

Surrey RCMP are seeking information after a teenaged girl was attacked in the city centre area Friday night.

Insp. Warren Tyson said police are appealing for any information that may lead to the identity of a possible suspect.

On Sept. 8, at approximately 10:44 p.m., police received a report of a female youth who was on her way home when she was grabbed by an unknown male on 133 Street to the north of Old Yale Road.

“The 15-year-old victim managed to free herself from the suspect and run home,” said Tyson. “Surrey RCMP's general duty members were immediately dispatched to the area. The suspect fled prior to police arrival and has not been located.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, in his 20's, 5'8" tall, 160 pounds and wearing all black clothing.

“The victim is physically uninjured, however, she is understandably upset by the incident,” said Tyson.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Surrey RCMP are reminding those walking to remember a few simple steps to heighten their safety, including:

Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

Walk with friends when possible.

Trust your instincts and your feelings.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.