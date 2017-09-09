Kleena Kleene alert lifted

Photo: File photo The Cariboo Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for the Kleena Kleene area to all clear.

An evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued as wildfire activity continues in the area, air quality remains poor and additional areas within the CRD remain on evacuation alert or order.

To ensure public safety, stay out of fire affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register online for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders.