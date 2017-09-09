45486
44173

BC  

Kleena Kleene alert lifted

- | Story: 206193

Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for the Kleena Kleene area to all clear.

An evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued as wildfire activity continues in the area, air quality remains poor and additional areas within the CRD remain on evacuation alert or order.

To ensure public safety, stay out of fire affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register online for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44892
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
45754
44982
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44248


This happened at the World Long Drive Championships

Must Watch
Luckily no one got impaled
Lil Wayne ignoring doctor’s advice to rest
Music
Rapper Lil Wayne is a "workaholic" who is unlikely to...
Breathtaking Views
Galleries
Sometimes you just need to soak in the scenery.
Breathtaking Views (2)
Galleries
Take it all in…
Bold seagull steals a bag of chips, walks right out of store
Must Watch
This seagull knows *exactly* what it’s doing, and...

44242