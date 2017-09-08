45162
Chilcotin evac alerts lifted

Residents in the East Chilcotin area can officially breath easier.

Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District, Yunesit’in Government and Tl'esqox First Nation-Toosey Indian Band have lifted multiple evacuation alerts in the East Chilcotin to all clear.

Evacuation alerts have been lifted for the following areas:

  • Highway 20 corridor from Alexis Creek to the Fraser River
  • Meldrum area
  • South of Highway 20 to Gang Ranch and east to the Fraser River
  • Adjacent areas remain on evacuation order.

An evacuation alert or order may need to be re-issued as wildfire activity continues in the area, air quality remains poor and additional areas within the CRD remain on evacuation alert or order.

To ensure public safety, people are being told to stay out of fire affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register online for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders.

43864