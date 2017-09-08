Manslaughter charge in fire

Photo: CTV

Police have identified the man charged in a fatal house fire in Surrey.

Robert Jones, 32, of Surrey, was taken into custody shortly after the fire early Thursday.

Jones is charged with manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in Surrey provincial court on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 12:40 a.m. on the 12300 block of 112A Avenue.

First responders found a male victim the house, and the case was turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The name of the victim has not been released.

“Based on the evidence in the early stages of the investigation, investigators believed this incident was not random," said Cpl. Frank Jang.