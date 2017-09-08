NDP's first throne speech

Photo: The Canadian Press Former Liberal MLA Darryl Plecas is escorted from the speaker corridor to the legislative assembly.

B.C.'s minority NDP government released a long list of pledges in its throne speech Friday, and the possibility of passing them into legislation grew stronger when a Liberal member "betrayed" his party to become the Speaker.

The surprise acclamation of Darryl Plecas as Speaker added more breathing room to the razor-thin minority of the NDP government led by Premier John Horgan, who has an agreement with the Green party to combine votes for a one-seat majority in the legislature.

The throne speech, read by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon, says British Columbians can expect reforms to provincial campaign finance laws that "eliminate corporate and union donations, put strict limits on individual contributions and make sure that only people living in B.C. can donate to our political parties."

It also says the government will set the terms for an electoral reform referendum and change the current fixed election date from the spring to the fall every four years starting in 2021.

The speech highlights affordability for British Columbians, starting with a $100 monthly increase to income assistance and disability rates and the removal of tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges.

Protection from hefty increases for renters and annual bus passes to people with disabilities as of next January were part of the list of promises.

The speech cites homelessness as an issue that would be tackled for residents in every region and notes the devastation from the worst wildfire season in the province's history.

"The circumstances that bring a person to homelessness can be as arbitrary and unexpected as a wildfire but it is no less devastating. Those without homes need and deserve our help," Guichon read from the speech.

The speech says the government will take on the issue of overdoses that killed 876 people between January and July, many of them as they were alone because they weren't aware of the risks of fentanyl-laced substances or couldn't get treatment.

It highlights education as a high priority and says next week's update to the budget will restore funding for classrooms, a key plank for the New Democrats after the Liberals stripped cash and provisions from teachers' contracts, leading to a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that called for reinstatement of funding.