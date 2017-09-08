BC  

$2.2M for gender equality

- | Story: 206124

The Canadian government has announced $2.2 million for gender-equality projects in British Columbia, saying more must be done to improve the lives of women, girls and people who don't conform to a specific gender.

Seven organizations that received funding include the Ending Violence Association of B.C. and the Women Against Violence Against Women Rape Crisis Centre.

The centre will launch a project to improve the justice system's response to survivors of sexual violence, while the ending-violence association aims to improve the way workplaces respond to gender-based violence.

The Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology says it will work to increase gender diversity in the science, technology, engineering and math fields in Vancouver.

Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef says the organizations receiving funding are led by strong, dynamic women working hard to catalyze change and she's proud to support them.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she and the government of Canada are deeply committed to ensuring survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault are supported.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
45913
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44140
45348
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44262


Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough

Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins his first Masters.
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017
Galleries
We’ve got some fresh fails teed up!
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trying is half the battle…

45386