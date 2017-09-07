NDP to lay out blueprint

Photo: Twitter

B.C.'s minority NDP government is set to table a throne speech outlining its political blueprint after months of tension, upheaval and backroom machinations following a spring election that failed to produce a clear winner.

The New Democrats will walk into the legislature Friday with a promise to make life better for residents after 16 years of Liberal rule, said Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Carole James.

The Liberals fell one seat short of a majority in the 87-seat legislature, prompting 41 New Democrats and three Green members to reach an agreement that ousted the Liberals in a non-confidence vote in June. The move paved the way for a minority NDP government under Premier John Horgan.

Former premier Christy Clark heightened the political drama with a failed attempt to force a new election before she resigned as Liberal leader and MLA for Kelowna-West. The vacant seat provides temporary breathing room for the tight NDP minority.

Clark's resignation also temporarily reduces the pressure on Horgan's minority government, which will be expected to yield one of its voting members to take on the role of Speaker of the legislature. MLAs' first order of business Friday will be to elect the Speaker, who may eventually be forced to break ties in votes.

The NDP made numerous promises during the election, including pledges to cut medical services plan premiums, offer a $400 subsidy to offset the high cost of living, ban corporate and union donations to political parties and hold a referendum on electoral reform.

"People have waited a long time, 16 years, for a change in government," said James.

"People are counting on us to work on their behalf. There are so many issues that need to be addressed and we're not going to be able to fix them all overnight, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't get started."

The government will table a budget update Monday, followed by a more complete budget in February, James said. Independently audited statements released last month confirmed the NDP inherited a solid financial bottom line from the Liberals, including a surplus of $2.7 billion.

Since being officially sworn in two months ago, the NDP increased welfare rates by $100 a month, scrapped tolls on the Lower Mainland's Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges, waived post-secondary tuition costs for people who spent time in foster care and eliminated fees for adult basic education and English language programs.

The government also pressed the reset button on a couple of multibillion-dollar mega projects tied to the former Liberal government.

The $8.8 billion Site C hydroelectric dam project in northeast B.C. is under review. The $3.5 George Massey bridge project in suburban Vancouver is also on hold and the government is registered as an intervener against the $7.4 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project between Alberta and B.C.

"We said we wanted to show people that we were going to put people first," James said. "We were going to get up every day and go to work on their behalf."