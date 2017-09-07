Shooting on Highway 1

Photo: Contributed

Langley RCMP are searching for a suspect after a shooting on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. between 200th Street and 192nd Street.

The gunshots came from a black Acura sedan and were fired into a white Jeep, while both vehicles were heading west.

The driver of the Jeep drove to the area of 96th Avenue and 176th Street in Surrey. From there, he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the shooting was targeted, and that it was related to the drug trade.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or CrimeStoppers.