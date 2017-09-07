45162

BC  

Shooting on Highway 1

- | Story: 206047

Langley RCMP are searching for a suspect after a shooting on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. between 200th Street and 192nd Street.

The gunshots came from a black Acura sedan and were fired into a white Jeep, while both vehicles were heading west.

The driver of the Jeep drove to the area of 96th Avenue and 176th Street in Surrey. From there, he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police confirmed the shooting was targeted, and that it was related to the drug trade.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or CrimeStoppers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44864
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44946
45727
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43738


Kids are fun, but not always for their parents

Galleries
Kids are a lot more fun when they’re not actually yours.
Kids are fun, but not always for their parents
Galleries
The best part about kids is handing them back to their parents!
Hilarious opening to a stand up set
Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!

44462