Citizen spots bad guy

Vancouver police are crediting an alert citizen for information that led to the recovery of stolen property and the arrest of a man who had just broken into a car near Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Const. Jason Doucette said police received a 911 call about 7 p.m. Wednesday from a citizen who observed what he felt was suspicious behaviour in the area of Keefer Street and Heatley Avenue.

“He reported two people had been kneeling beside a parked vehicle with a smashed window before running off with a guitar case,” said Doucette.

The information provided by the witness enabled officers to locate and arrest a 30-year-old Vancouver resident and recover the stolen guitar. Theft and mischief charges have been recommended.

“The arrest was a direct result of the citizen calling 911 and providing timely information to police,” said Doucette. “This is a perfect example of how the community and police can work together to reduce property crime."

