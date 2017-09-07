45162

BC  

Fentanyl kills 8 out of 10

- | Story: 206024

The painkiller fentanyl has been detected in 81 per cent of illicit drug deaths in British Columbia so far this year, an increase of 143 per cent over the same period in last year.

The BC Coroners Service says that in most cases, fentanyl was combined with other drugs including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says drug users are at high risk of overdosing when they use alone and aren't able to get help, which has been the case in most of the fatalities.

The overdose-reversal drug naloxone has been widely distributed in B.C., with many friends and families of drug users trained to use the medication.

The service says 876 people died in B.C. between January and July, up from 483 fatalities during the same months last year.

Lapointe says the service hopes public awareness of the death toll will support open communication about drug use and how best to support people dependent on illicit substances.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44864
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40645
43738
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44248


Hilarious opening to a stand up set

Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Pink’s daughter was not impressed by mom’s MTV prize and VMAs speech
Music
Pink's daughter was far from impressed by her mom's...
Best of Seven Redheads – September 7, 2017
Galleries
Who doesn’t love redheads? Vote for your favourite below!

43110