Firebug on the loose?

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

With wildfires surrounding the community, Cranbrook RCMP are worried they may be dealing with a firebug within city limits.

Police say they’re investigating three separate grass fires that have started in the last few days in the East Kootenay community of 20,000.

The first two were early Sunday, one at 2 a.m. and another at 5 a.m. The third was on Monday. All were in empty lots, open fields or recreation lands. The largest covered about 300 square metres, and was close to homes. Emergency officials quickly doused the blazes.

Cranbrook RCMP Const. Katie Forgeron says investigators are trying to determine if the incidents are connected, as they occurred in roughly the same part of town.

“We do have several members dedicated to determining the cause of the fires, whether it was accidental, on purpose or anything like that,” said Forgeron.

Fire department officials are also investigating.

Police are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity to contact CrimeStoppers.

“It’s still very dangerous, very high danger rating for fires and we are just hoping people will be more aware of where they are depositing any substance that can burn," said Forgeron. "We just don’t need anything happening in town, it could be tragic.”

The fire danger rating in the Cranbrook area remains extreme, as the region has only received about five millimetres of rain since July 1. BC Wildfire crews and regional government officials are dealing with several nearby fires.

The St. Mary’s River fire, about 400 hectares in size, forced the evacuation of several homes in that community, 14 kilometres northeast of Cranbrook, earlier this week. That fire is now 76 per cent contained and an evacuation order has been reduced to an alert. A 1,600-hectare fire is burning near Moyie Lake, forcing some residents there from their homes. And a third fire southeast of Cranbrook in the Koocanusa Lake area has forced residents from their homes and put others on evacuation alert.

Conditions are expected to remain hot and dry for the coming days, with unsettled weather forecast for the weekend. A special air quality advisory was issued for the East Kootenay on Thursday due to smoky conditions.