Homicide investigators have been called in to the scene of an apparent fatal house fire in Surrey.

Details are few, but the early morning fire happened at a home in the area of 112A Avenue and 123rd Street in Surrey's Bridgeview area, near the Pattullo Bridge.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on scene, along with RCMP and firefighters.

Distraught residents could be seen comforting each other outside the home.