44110

BC  

Arrest in fatal house fire

- | Story: 205986

UPDATE: noon

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirms a deceased male was found at a fatal structure fire in Surrey early this morning

The discovery was made about 12:40 a.m. at a home on 12300 block of 112A Street. 

Investigators have determined the victim died under suspicious circumstances. The cause of the fire has also been deemed suspicious, Const. Frank Jang said in a press release.

One person is in police custody.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

Homicide investigators have been called in to the scene of an apparent fatal house fire in Surrey.

Details are few, but the early morning fire happened at a home in the area of 112A Avenue and 123rd Street in Surrey's Bridgeview area, near the Pattullo Bridge.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on scene, along with RCMP and firefighters.

Distraught residents could be seen comforting each other outside the home.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
39332
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44392
45446
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45755


Hilarious opening to a stand up set

Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Pink’s daughter was not impressed by mom’s MTV prize and VMAs speech
Music
Pink's daughter was far from impressed by her mom's...
Best of Seven Redheads – September 7, 2017
Galleries
Who doesn’t love redheads? Vote for your favourite below!

45499