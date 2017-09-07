Arrest in fatal house fire

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: noon

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirms a deceased male was found at a fatal structure fire in Surrey early this morning

The discovery was made about 12:40 a.m. at a home on 12300 block of 112A Street.

Investigators have determined the victim died under suspicious circumstances. The cause of the fire has also been deemed suspicious, Const. Frank Jang said in a press release.

One person is in police custody.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

Homicide investigators have been called in to the scene of an apparent fatal house fire in Surrey.

Details are few, but the early morning fire happened at a home in the area of 112A Avenue and 123rd Street in Surrey's Bridgeview area, near the Pattullo Bridge.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on scene, along with RCMP and firefighters.

Distraught residents could be seen comforting each other outside the home.