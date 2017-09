Photo: CTV

A road rage incident in Victoria turned violent, Wednesday.

One man was taken away on a stretcher, bloodied and bruised, in the downtown Victoria incident.

The fight broke out when two men argued over a blocked driveway, according to witnesses.

Bystanders eventually stepped in to separate the men.

Witness Andrew Smith said the owner of a truck had the other man in a choke hold on the ground.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island