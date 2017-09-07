Climber plucked from cliff

Photo: CTV/Chopper 9
Search and rescue crews plucked a fallen climber off the Stawamus Chief rock face Wednesday, in Squamish.
One man could be seen lying on a ledge halfway up the 700-metre rock wall.
Two others were also seen on the cliff, one of B.C.'s most popular – and challenging – rock climbing areas. They appeared uninjured.
Rescuers used a longline from a helicopter to reach the climber.
The man was lowered to safety and transferred to an air ambulance waiting on the ground nearby.
The incident happened about 5:15 p.m.
The extent of the climber's injuries is not known.
– with files from CTV Vancouver