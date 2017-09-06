45162

Massey Tunnel under review

The provincial government is putting a $3.5-billion bridge project on hold while an independent technical review is done to determine the best option for replacing the George Massey Tunnel.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the congested tunnel connecting Richmond and Delta is a roadblock to a strong economy.

She said the review would consider whether the previous Liberal government's plan for a 10-lane bridge would be the best option or if the solution is a smaller crossing, repairs to the existing tunnel, a twinned tunnel or a combination of those ideas.

Trevena said the Liberals didn't have "buy-in" from mayors and people who live and work in the region, and that "social licence" is needed to proceed with any replacement project.

"The feedback on the 10-lane bridge I heard was very strong opposition from many, many quarters."

A timeline for the review has not been established, but Trevena said it would consider technical work already done on the project that has cost $70 million so far, including for site preparation that involves uprooted trees along the highway.

Companies that began work on the bridge will be compensated and a new process would start following the review, she said.

Richmond city council has urged the province to stop any plans for a bridge, saying it would impact agricultural land and worsen traffic north of the route at the Oak Street Bridge. Instead, it has called for a twinned tunnel.

However, Delta has made its case for a 10-lane bridge, saying that while the existing tunnel has been seismically upgraded, it wouldn't withstand an earthquake beyond 6.5 magnitude.

