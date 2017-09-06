Some Cariboo alerts lifted

Photo: CRD

Evacuation alerts for multiple Cariboo communities were lifted Wednesday.

The Cariboo Regional District, Ulkatcho First Nation, Esdilagh First Nation and Nazko First Nation lifted alerts for the following communities west of the Fraser River:

Anahim Lake

Ulkatcho First Nation areas

Nimpo Lake

Titetown

Batnuni Lake area

Some Nazko First Nation areas including: Euchinico Creek 17, Euchinico Creek 18, Euchinico Creek 19, Trout Lake Alec 16, Trout Lake Jonny 15

The remaining Esdilagh First Nation areas west of the Fraser River

An evacuation alert remains in place for an area northeast of Nazko.

Areas east and west of the Fraser River within the CRD still remain on evacuation order or alert.

“An evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued as wildfire activity continues in the area, air quality remains poor and additional areas within the CRD remain on evacuation alert or order,” stated a press release.

For more information visit this link.