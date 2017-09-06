44110

BC  

Some Cariboo alerts lifted

- | Story: 205957

Evacuation alerts for multiple Cariboo communities were lifted Wednesday.

The Cariboo Regional District, Ulkatcho First Nation, Esdilagh First Nation and Nazko First Nation lifted alerts for the following communities west of the Fraser River:

  • Anahim Lake
  • Ulkatcho First Nation areas
  • Nimpo Lake
  • Titetown
  • Batnuni Lake area
  • Some Nazko First Nation areas including: Euchinico Creek 17, Euchinico Creek 18, Euchinico Creek 19, Trout Lake Alec 16, Trout Lake Jonny 15
  • The remaining Esdilagh First Nation areas west of the Fraser River

An evacuation alert remains in place for an area northeast of Nazko.

Areas east and west of the Fraser River within the CRD still remain on evacuation order or alert.

“An evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued as wildfire activity continues in the area, air quality remains poor and additional areas within the CRD remain on evacuation alert or order,” stated a press release.

For more information visit this link.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44392
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44392
45244
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43738


Some motivation to keep you strong!

Galleries
Yes, it’s only Wednesday. Although it’s still a short week for most of us, we could still you a little motivational...
Some motivation to keep you strong! (2)
Galleries
A little motivation is good for the soul, body and mind.
Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?
Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…