The Rock thanks 10-yr-old

A 10-year-old hero who saved his younger brother, floating face down in a pool, got to meet his idol Wednesday.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson invited Jacob O’Connor and his family to the set of the movie Skyscraper, which is filming in Vancouver.

O’Connor performed CPR on his two-year-old brother just a month ago, after seeing The Rock give CPR during the boy’s favourite movie, San Andreas, which stars Johnson.

The family got a tour of the set, and O’Connor’s mother said her son was so nervous meeting his idol he hid inside his T-shirt.

“What a special kid," Johnson said on Instagram. "Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be."

- with files from CTV Vancouver

