44110

BC  

Creeped in bathroom stall

- | Story: 205946

Police are calling a case of voyeurism in Saanich “extremely disturbing."

A man used a camera attached to a selfie stick to record a woman in a public washroom at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park on Tuesday.

The woman noticed a bright light and looked down to see a GoPro camera attached to a selfie stick coming from the next stall.

The man fled when the woman screamed.

Two friends of the woman saw the man run towards Beaver Lake Road, but police could not locate the suspect.

He is described as caucasian, in his late twenties to early thirties, five feet 10 inches tall with an athletic build, short dark brown hair and a possible beard. He was wearing a green T-shirt, dark coloured shorts and running shoes.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44637
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40645
43738
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45449


Some motivation to keep you strong!

Galleries
Yes, it’s only Wednesday. Although it’s still a short week for most of us, we could still you a little motivational...
Some motivation to keep you strong! (2)
Galleries
A little motivation is good for the soul, body and mind.
Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?
Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…

44462