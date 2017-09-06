Creeped in bathroom stall

Photo: CTV

Police are calling a case of voyeurism in Saanich “extremely disturbing."

A man used a camera attached to a selfie stick to record a woman in a public washroom at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park on Tuesday.

The woman noticed a bright light and looked down to see a GoPro camera attached to a selfie stick coming from the next stall.

The man fled when the woman screamed.

Two friends of the woman saw the man run towards Beaver Lake Road, but police could not locate the suspect.

He is described as caucasian, in his late twenties to early thirties, five feet 10 inches tall with an athletic build, short dark brown hair and a possible beard. He was wearing a green T-shirt, dark coloured shorts and running shoes.

