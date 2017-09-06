Girl grabbed near school

Photo: Google Street View

RCMP are seeking the public's help to track down a suspect who grabbed a teenage girl on her way to school in South Surrey, Wednesday.

The incident happened about 7:50 a.m., when a 14-year-old girl was grabbed by an unknown male on a foot path near Earl Marriott Secondary.

The girl managed to flee and run to the school.

RCMP were dispatched immediately to the area, but were unable to locate the man.

The suspect is described as caucasian, in his thirties, five feet nine to five feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a light green T-shirt, dirty blue jeans and work boots.

The Surrey School District has sent a letter home to parents to inform them of the incident.

Police advise the following safety tips:

Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

Walk with friends.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

Trust your instincts and your feelings.

Phone home if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change

Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with any information.