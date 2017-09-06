Different this time?

Photo: NCTR Grand Chief Ed John

B.C. First Nations leaders are hopeful commitments being made toward reconciliation by the new provincial government will be different from disappointments of the past.

First Nations Summit Grand Chief Ed John says he is encouraged by Premier John Horgan's pledge to govern based on the principles set out in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and to incorporate the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

He says the province's willingness to acknowledge the underlying legal right to land and title held by First Nations also gives him hope that the government's promises are more than just hollow words.

Horgan says true reconciliation starts with genuine respect and that all of B.C. stands to benefit by listening to the "knowledge of millennia" held by Indigenous Peoples.

Members of B.C.'s New Democrat cabinet and Aboriginal chiefs gathered in Vancouver for the fourth annual leaders' gathering.

About 560 people are registered for the two-day event, including members from the Green and Liberal caucus.