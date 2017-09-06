44110

BC  

Different this time?

- | Story: 205925

B.C. First Nations leaders are hopeful commitments being made toward reconciliation by the new provincial government will be different from disappointments of the past.

First Nations Summit Grand Chief Ed John says he is encouraged by Premier John Horgan's pledge to govern based on the principles set out in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and to incorporate the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

He says the province's willingness to acknowledge the underlying legal right to land and title held by First Nations also gives him hope that the government's promises are more than just hollow words.

Horgan says true reconciliation starts with genuine respect and that all of B.C. stands to benefit by listening to the "knowledge of millennia" held by Indigenous Peoples.

Members of B.C.'s New Democrat cabinet and Aboriginal chiefs gathered in Vancouver for the fourth annual leaders' gathering.

About 560 people are registered for the two-day event, including members from the Green and Liberal caucus.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44555
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40645
40605
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45755


Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?

Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Weird Wednesday is, what the kids would say, lit?
The sound of Australia
Must Watch
Seems about right.

45386