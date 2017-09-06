Escape from kidnapper

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are investigating what appears to be a triple kidnapping in northern B.C.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says police in Dawson Creek learned of the case on Saturday.

A woman reported she had been kidnapped and held against her will for several days but had managed to escape from the home in a rural area near the city.

A second person also reported they had been kidnapped and told investigators a third person was still in the house.

Saunderson says RCMP and emergency response team members entered the home and found the third person, and all three alleged victims were treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made, but they confirm the investigation is continuing and the public is not believed to be at risk.