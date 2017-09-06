45162

Hit by bullet on golf course

A Vancouver Island golfer is expected to fully recover after being hit by what is believed to be an errant bullet fired by a target shooter.

Nanaimo RCMP say the 60-year-old was golfing at a course in Lantzville last Thursday when he felt a sudden, sharp pain in his leg.

He needed help from other golfers to leave the course, but Const. Gary O'Brien says the man was able to drive himself to hospital in Ladysmith.

X-rays confirmed a bullet was embedded in his calf, and the man was sent home in good condition after it was removed.

O'Brien says witnesses around the golf course reported hearing gunshots in the area on the afternoon the golfer was hit.

Police don't believe the man was targeted and say the bullet was likely fired by someone practising marksmanship in the rural area beside the golf course.

