45162

BC  

Rescued from wall of flame

- | Story: 205909

RCMP say a backcountry hiker had to be plucked from the path of an oncoming wildfire in the southeastern corner of B.C.

Columbia Valley RCMP Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuk says the man was hiking north of the Columbia Valley when he reported he was met by a wall of flames.

Vatamaniuk says the hiker had been on the trail in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park for six days and was low on energy and supplies when he realized he was in danger.

The man activated his handheld satellite communication system, sending a coded call for help that was relayed to police and a local search and rescue team.

Vatamaniuk says even before the team was able to set out, the man had been picked up and airlifted to safety by a helicopter crew working on the nearby wildfire.

"Knowing that he couldn't turn around and walk another six days, he initiated his SOS request," Vatamaniuk said.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Assiniboine wildfire remains active.

It was sparked by lightning on July 15 and has burned 48 square kilometres of woodland.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44675
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44869
45473
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45446


Superheroes without special effects looks pretty lame

Must Watch
They actually look pretty lame with the CGI blended in too…
How to make new friends at your university dorm
Must Watch
“Kevin where are all my post it notes!” “Dude...
Daily Dose – September 6, 2017
Daily Dose
The look on your face when viewing today’s Daily Dose
Daily Dose – September 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to lose yourself in this gallery.
Megan Fox: ‘Baby number three recovery has been awful’
Showbiz
The third time is not a charm for Megan Fox when it comes to...