Rescued from wall of flame

Photo: The Canadian Press

RCMP say a backcountry hiker had to be plucked from the path of an oncoming wildfire in the southeastern corner of B.C.

Columbia Valley RCMP Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuk says the man was hiking north of the Columbia Valley when he reported he was met by a wall of flames.

Vatamaniuk says the hiker had been on the trail in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park for six days and was low on energy and supplies when he realized he was in danger.

The man activated his handheld satellite communication system, sending a coded call for help that was relayed to police and a local search and rescue team.

Vatamaniuk says even before the team was able to set out, the man had been picked up and airlifted to safety by a helicopter crew working on the nearby wildfire.

"Knowing that he couldn't turn around and walk another six days, he initiated his SOS request," Vatamaniuk said.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Assiniboine wildfire remains active.

It was sparked by lightning on July 15 and has burned 48 square kilometres of woodland.