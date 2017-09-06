Too young to ride bus?

Photo: CTV/5 Kids 1 Condo

A Vancouver father has been told his children can't ride the bus without adult supervision.

Adrian Crook's kids, who range in age from seven to 11, take a city bus to school each day, from downtown Vancouver to the North Shore.

"I sold our car and I talked to TransLink to make sure there was no minimum age, and they informed me that it was a parental discretion issue," Crook told CTV.

For the first year, he or a caregiver rode along, but when the Ministry of Children and Family Development received a complaint they were riding alone, an investigation was launched.

The ministry told him children under 10 should not take the bus – or go anywhere outside the home – without supervision.

"Now they can't even go to 7-Eleven, which is across the street," he said. "When they're at their mom's house and only a few blocks from school, they can't even walk to school on their own."

Crook is complying with the order, but plans to challenge it in court.

"It's the safest mode of travel, buses," Crook said. "I was choosing a safe option. And we need, as parents, to be allowed to make those choices for our kids, especially if nothing has gone wrong."

A ministry spokesperson said in an email: "If social workers determine there is a risk to a child or to children, their first step is to immediately reduce that risk."

