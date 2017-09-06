45162
Ash fell like snow

Wildfire ash fell like snow over Victoria on Tuesday.

Smoke blanketed much of the region from wildfires burning in Washington state and the B.C. Interior, prompting a smoky skies bulletin for Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands. 

The smoke varied widely from town to town, and an air quality advisory warned of deteriorating conditions.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to move east today and Thursday, bringing in clearer skies, with a chance of rain on northern parts of the island.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

