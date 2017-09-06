Photo: CTV

Wildfire ash fell like snow over Victoria on Tuesday.

Smoke blanketed much of the region from wildfires burning in Washington state and the B.C. Interior, prompting a smoky skies bulletin for Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

The smoke varied widely from town to town, and an air quality advisory warned of deteriorating conditions.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to move east today and Thursday, bringing in clearer skies, with a chance of rain on northern parts of the island.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island