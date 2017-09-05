45162
Motorists stop to douse fire

Motorists jumped into action Tuesday to put out a small spot fire along Highway 3, near Midway.

Castanet reader Grant Lalonde says he was returning from Grand Forks to Kelowna when he saw a group of people running to extinguish a small fire beside the road, about two kilometres outside Midway.

"We saw this group of people putting out this fire that started on the side of the road," he said. "(We) thought it was great, showing how the people pulled together with any water and tools they had on hand.  

"If not for their quick work, I am sure there would have been a much larger fire to deal with."

