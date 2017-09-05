Emily Carr's new campus

Photo: The Canadian Press

It's like a giant white canvass waiting for students to leave their mark.

Emily Carr University of Art and Design unveiled its pristine $122.6-million campus in Vancouver's east side Tuesday, which leaves behind a gaping hole at one of city's top tourist destinations, Granville Island, where it had leased space since 1980.

The white, airy building features an Aboriginal gathering place and a 3D printing studio reflects the school's priorities, which Emily Carr president Ron Burnett said includes reconciliation with Indigenous people and providing post-secondary education that considers the innovation required for the future economy.

"Emily Carr is as focused on high tech and industry development as it is on the visual arts, the fine arts, the traditional disciplines. It's really important to state this clearly, we would not be a culture or a society without the arts," Burnett said.

Premier John Horgan attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and said the site, that was supported by the previous Liberal government, is a legacy that will last generations and contribute to the development of the province's technology sector.

"This new campus is equipped to open up even more opportunities for young people right across the world so they can come here and learn to use their creative skills and drive innovation and our economy," Horgan said.

The university owns the new site, which is also shared with the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the B.C. Institute of Technology.

The university was founded as the Vancouver School of Decorative and Applied Arts in 1925.

Granville Island operator CMHC released a report earlier this year with a vision to redevelop the site by 2040, which included adding better access to transit and pedestrian paths, expanding the public market and non-food vendors, and creating an arts hub that would maintain and build upon the atmosphere left by the university.