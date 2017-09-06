No one behind the wheel

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: Wednesday 9:50 a.m.

Witnesses say no one was behind the wheel in a fatal dump truck crash in Coquitlam, Tuesday.

Six people were hospitalized and one died after the truck rolled down a hill and hit three vehicles on Lougheed Highway. It came to a stop on top of a compact sedan.

"I was like 'what is this guy doing, why is he going this fast?' Turns out, no one was in it," witness Kelsey Joy Gordon told CTV.

Witnesses saw a man running after the massive earth mover.

Worksafe BC and police are investigating the incident. The highway was closed until this morning.

ORIGINAL: Tuesday 5:50 p.m.

Lougheed Highway is closed in Coquitlam following a collision involving a massive dump truck.

It's believed the runaway dump truck lost its brakes on a worksite, ran over a construction worker and collided with up to three vehicles on the highway.

Multiple patients were being treated by paramedics following the crash, which happened about 3:30 p.m. near Pitt River Road.

A minivan and a compact sedan were heavily damaged in the accident.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver