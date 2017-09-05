Dump truck slams into hwy

45162
Lougheed Highway is closed in Coquitlam following a collision involving a massive dump truck. 

It's believed the runaway dump truck lost its brakes on a worksite, ran over a construction worker and collided with up to three vehicles on the highway.

Multiple patients were being treated by paramedics following the crash, which happened about 3:30 p.m. near Pitt River Road.

A minivan and a compact sedan were heavily damaged in the accident.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

