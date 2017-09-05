Victim known to police

44110

A man shot dead in Chilliwack early Sunday was known to police, who believe his murder was targeted.

Jose Martin Torres, 35, was found by police just before 4:30 a.m. on the 9500 block of Williams Street. The man later died from his injuries.

“Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the shooting, but believe that Mr. Torres’s murder was targeted,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “At this time, there is no information to link this with any other acts of violence in the Lower Mainland.”

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the murder.

“This was a brazen shooting in a residential neighbourhood,” Jang said. “We urge anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551-4448 or email [email protected].

