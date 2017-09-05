44110

BC  

One dead after fiery crash

One person is dead and several others injured after a fiery head-on collision on Highway 97, Saturday.

RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash about 3 p.m., three kilometres from Clinton.

A northbound GMC van crossed the centre line into the southbound lane and hit a Ford F-150 head on.

Both vehicles burst into flames and caused a grass fire that spread from the ditch to a hillside.

The fire “was contained and extinguished,” says Cpl. Janelle Shoihet.

The driver of the pickup was killed in the collision, and three family members were injured.

According to police, the driver of the van suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in critical condition. His 12-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

