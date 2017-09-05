44110
Charges laid in murders

Second-degree murder charges have been laid against a 21-year-old Langley man after two people were shot dead Friday morning.

Police found 34-year-old Brandy Petrie and 20-year Avery Levely-Flescher suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle near 232nd Street and 64th Avenue in Langley at 5:30 a.m. Petrie was pronounced dead at the scene, while Levely-Flescher later died in hospital.

Travis MacPhail was quickly located nearby and arrested. Tuesday, second-degree murder charges were laid against MacPhail, along with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, uttering threats and aggravated sexual assault.

He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

“The quick response of the Langley RCMP first responders should be acknowledged, as well as the tenacious work of IHIT investigators and our partners in securing charge approval,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Police don't believe the murders are connected to any other acts of violence in the Lower Mainland, and don't consider the killings to be random. 

