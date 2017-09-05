62 homes lost to fires

Photo: BCCOS

Wildfires have decimated large portions of B.C. this summer, and the full extent of the damage is beginning to take shape.

The Cariboo Regional District, which governs one of the hardest-hit areas in the province, said Tuesday that a total of 202 buildings have been destroyed in 12 assessed areas of the region.

Of these destroyed buildings, 62 were homes and 140 were outbuildings, like sheds, garages and barns.

“I would like to express my sincere regrets to those who have lost homes and other structures in the Cariboo region,” said CRD chair Al Richmond. “I encourage our communities to extend love and support to these families as we do so well here in the Cariboo.”

One of the hardest-hit areas was Soda Creek, north of Williams Lake, where 10 homes and 44 outbuildings were lost, while 14 homes and 19 outbuildings were lost in Hanceville to the 238,445-hectare Hanceville Riske Creek wildfire.

Additionally, in 108 Mile, 12 homes and 29 outbuildings were destroyed this summer.

These figures are not complete, as the CRD is continuing to assess the region.