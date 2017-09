Photo: USGS

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook portions of Vancouver Island Tuesday morning.

The quake, which hit at 9:08 a.m., was centered about eight kilometres northeast of the tiny community of Ucluelet.

The quake was felt in nearby Tofino and Port Alberni and as far away as Nanaimo on the east coast of the island.

According to Earthquakes Canada, there were no reports of damage