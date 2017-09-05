44110

BC  

NDP hikes ICBC rates

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

B.C. drivers will pay an average eight per cent more for car insurance this year.

Basic insurance will go up 6.4 per cent, and optional insurance will jump 3.1 hike, followed by quarterly increases of 2.2 per cent, to a maximum of 9.6 per cent.

Attorney General David Eby announced the rate hikes Tuesday, along with a multi-year plan to turn ICBC's fortunes around.

Individual policy rates will depend on the age of the vehicle, its value and use, as well as where it is being driven. For an average driver, the changes will amount to about $130 – or eight per cent.

Immediate measures include an operational audit of the Crown corporation, 24-hour red-light cameras at high-collision intersections, and a pilot program of new technologies to eliminate distracted driving.

An Ernst and Young report had predicted 20 per cent rate hikes might be necessary.

ICBC lost more than $500 million last year.

"Drastic action is needed to fix ICBC's devastating financial crisis, but B.C. drivers should not be forced to pay 20 per cent basic rate hikes today because of mismanagement that goes back years," Eby said.

ORIGINAL: 10:15 a.m.

Brace for higher auto insurance rates.

Attorney General David Eby will announce basic and optional rate increases at a press conference this afternoon in Vancouver. He's also expected to speak about short-term and immediate actions being to rectify "serious financial challenges" at ICBC. 

A recent report by Ernst & Young predicted rates would have to jump by 30 per cent over the next two years to cover rising claim costs.

The report found there are more accidents in B.C., and the average settlement is climbing – making current rates unsustainable.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

