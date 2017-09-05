44110
Brace for higher ICBC rates

Brace for higher auto insurance rates.

Attorney General David Eby will announce basic and optional rate increases at a press conference this afternoon in Vancouver. He's also expected to speak about short-term and immediate actions being to rectify "serious financial challenges" at ICBC. 

A recent report by Ernst & Young predicted rates would have to jump by 30 per cent over the next two years to cover rising claim costs.

The report found there are more accidents in B.C., and the average settlement is climbing – making current rates unsustainable.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

