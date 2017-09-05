44511
Snapchat helps save hikers

Rescuers are crediting a trio of hikers' use of Snapchat for helping them locate the group after they got lost near Coquitlam.

The young men posted photos to the social media platform as they hiked the Swan Falls Loop near Buntzen Lake on Sunday afternoon.

But when their phone batteries died and they lost their direction, a friend sent a screen capture to authorities after family members called 911 about midnight.

“There was one very clear photo that showed the trailhead and the name of the trail, and then a couple of really identifiable photos from the peak area where they had gotten to the top of the ridge just over on Eagle Ridge," Coquitlam Search and Rescue manager Michael Coyle told CTV.

Unlike most Snapchat photos, which disappear after a few seconds, the images were saved as “stories,” allowing the rescuers to retrace the hikers’ steps.

While social media helped in this case, Coyle recommended hikers always tell someone where they're going before heading into the backcountry.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

