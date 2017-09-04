Wind boosts SE fires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service/Heather Leader This photo shows the Moyie Lake fire on the weekend.

Increased wind activity in the Southeast Fire Centre has resulted in an increase in fire behaviour.

The BC Wildfire Centre issued updates for a number of fires including:

Lamb Creek wildfire located 18 kilometres southwest of Cranbrook

smoke is highly visible in the area and Highway 3/95. Last night, the fire grew two kilometres to the south, on the west side of the lake. No structures have been impacted. The fire is 1,400-hectares and had 50 personnel on-site Monday building fire guards with the aid of 14 pieces of heavy equipment, helicopters and crews are setting up sprinkler protection units

Linklater Creek wildfire located 65 kilometres southeast of Cranbrook

The wildfire is burning on both sides of the Canada-U.S. Border with a 766-hectare portion in Canada that had 19 personnel on site Monday working with air tankers, helicopters and heavy equipment.

White River wildfire located about 37 kilometres northeast of Canal Flats.

The fire is currently estimated to be 12,000 hectares and due to increased fire behaviour yesterday resulted in removing crews and equipment to ensure the safety of personnel.

St. Mary’s River wildfire located approximately 14 kilometres northeast of Cranbrook in the St. Mary’s Reserve

A total of 29 personnel were at the site of the 398 hectare fire Monday with four pieces of heavy equipment working on completing the machine guard around and extinguishing the perimeter.

Harrop Creek wildfire located 10 kilometres south of the communities of Harrop and Procter