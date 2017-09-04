Surrey woman missing

Photo: RCMP Surrey RCMP say Allyssa Crowchild, 29, is missing.

Surrey RCMP are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Aug. 18.

Allyssa Crowchild, 29, was reported missing on Sept. 4th but was last seen weeks earlier, near the area 14000 block of 100A Avenue in Surrey.

Crowchild is described as a First Nations female, standing five-feet-five-inches and weighing 130 lbs, with blonde/brown medium length hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for her to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Crowchild is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2017-125565.