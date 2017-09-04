45162

BC  

Surrey woman missing

- | Story: 205777

Surrey RCMP are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Aug. 18.

Allyssa Crowchild, 29, was reported missing on Sept. 4th but was last seen weeks earlier, near the area 14000 block of 100A Avenue in Surrey.

Crowchild is described as a First Nations female, standing five-feet-five-inches and weighing 130 lbs, with blonde/brown medium length hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for her to be out of touch this long. 

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Crowchild is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2017-125565.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
45701
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44892
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


A human centipede race against the bull

Must Watch
This is great! Much better than bull fights.
Ed Sheeran to perform charity gig in Holly Branson’s home
Music
Ed Sheeran will perform an intimate charity gig at the home of...
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017
Galleries
Get ready for some long weekend eats!
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Let’s all get back to work on Tuesday with full tummies!
It’s hard to stay positive sometimes, so here’s a bird realizing a love of drumming
Must Watch
Now they’ll need to upgrade this bird to a full kit...

45500