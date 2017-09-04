Surrey RCMP look for teen

Photo: RCMP RCMP in Surrey are looking for 13-year-old Hailey McClelland.

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Hailey McClelland, 13, was reported missing on Aug. 25th.

She was last seen on Aug. 12th, near the area 11500 block of River Road in Surrey. She has not been seen since.

Hailey is described as a Caucasian female, standing five-feet-four-inches in height and weighing approximately 145 lbs, with blonde hair (sometimes dyed other colours) and blue eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for her to be out of touch this long, says the release.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2017-120290.