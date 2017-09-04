45162

Living over raw sewage

Residents of a subsidized housing complex in Coquitlam are complaining of raw sewage in the crawl space of their building.

The sewage leak is prompting health concerns from families living in the complex operated by the non-profit Red Door Housing Society.

The society has provided affordable housing in the Lower Mainland since 1985 and is advising some residents to move.

“Under my suite, there’s like chunks of poo just floating around and after the smell goes to my bottom floor, and then after goes sometimes all the way to my top floor,” resident Misam Qasemi told CTV.

Putrid water first started showing up under many of the units months ago.

“Why is it not being investigated?” asked one resident.

The housing society's Susan Snell said in a letter sent Friday: “I am so sorry you have had to endure this hardship, and we are continuing to investigate and plan a fix, but I believe it is in your best interest to move ASAP." 

Alternative accommodation offered to some is too far away as children return to school, say parents.

A moving allowance of $750 has also been offered.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

