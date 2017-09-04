45162

BC  

2 drown in Harrison Lake

- | Story: 205765

Police say two people have drowned at a popular lake east of Vancouver.

RCMP say officers were called Sunday evening for reports of three people in distress at Harrison Lake.

Witnesses pulled one person to safety, but a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were last spotted about 20 metres from the shore.

RCMP say a dive team recovered the males' bodies on Monday.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police say the incident is a reminder that people should swim within their limits and use personal flotation devices.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44869
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44864
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45473


A human centipede race against the bull

Must Watch
This is great! Much better than bull fights.
Ed Sheeran to perform charity gig in Holly Branson’s home
Music
Ed Sheeran will perform an intimate charity gig at the home of...
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017
Galleries
Get ready for some long weekend eats!
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Let’s all get back to work on Tuesday with full tummies!
It’s hard to stay positive sometimes, so here’s a bird realizing a love of drumming
Must Watch
Now they’ll need to upgrade this bird to a full kit...

45386