Search for missing man

Photo: VPD Missing Man

Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen early this morning on Vancouver’s west side.

Wolbertus "Bert" Brouwer left his home early Monday morning around 3 a.m. near Burrard Street and West 10th Avenue and has not returned.

Mr. Brouwer is white‎, 5'9" tall, has a medium build, short grey hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, beige shorts, and black and red clogs with wool socks.

He needs important daily medication that he has not yet had today.

Anyone who sees Wolbertus Brouwer is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until first responders arrive.